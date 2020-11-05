USA: more than 100,000 Covid-19 cases in one day

The United States has reported more than 100,000 new cases of Covid-19 in a single day, which has become a new record for the country.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the United States reported a staggering 102,831 new cases of covid-19 in a single day, data recorded last Wednesday, November 4, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It is the first time that the country’s new daily cases have passed the 100,000 mark and is the highest increase in infections in a single day since the pandemic began. The United States also recorded 1,097 more coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday.

This figure comes after the country first reported more than 600,000 new cases of Covid-19 in a week, as experts warn that the increase in infections could continue to worsen with the arrival of winter.

Alarming figures for the United States regarding Covid-19

This is the first time since the start of the pandemic that the United States reported a six-figure figure. The new record, heartbreaking as it is, is just one part of a series of grim indicators pointing to what experts have already projected: an unprecedented fall and winter rise that is likely to continue to worsen.

Just last week, the United States recorded its top five days with the highest number of cases, with the country’s previous record set at 99,321 infections on October 30. The 7-day national average of new infections is now about 89,859, an increase of about 108% in just one month.

As we have informed you in Somagnews, now, more than 9.4 million Americans have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and more than 233,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And every day, states across the country continue to report alarming patterns. At least 36 states are reporting more new cases than the previous week, while only three states – Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee – are trending in the right direction, according to Johns Hopkins.



