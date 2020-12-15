USA, Moderna Vaccine Statement: Meeting Expectations

A statement came from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the vaccine developed by the US-based company Moderna. In the statement made, it was stated that the Moderna vaccine met expectations.

There are many vaccines being developed against coronavirus, which has been on the world agenda for 1 year. One of the vaccines with high hopes in this regard was the Moderna vaccine developed in the USA.

Today, there has been a new development regarding the vaccine developed by the US-based company Moderna. In a statement made by the US Food and Drug Administration, it was stated that the Moderna vaccine met expectations. It was stated that the vaccine was effective in adults over the age of 18 without any health problems.

The success rate of the Moderna vaccine is 94.1%

It was stated that 30 people involved in the studies of the Moderna vaccine, whose success rate was announced as 94.1%, had severe coronavirus cases and the vaccine was effective in all of these cases. The head of the modern vaccine team, Dr. Tal Zaks expressed that their vaccines are extremely effective and they hope to play an important role in eradicating the epidemic.

Of course, the duration of immunity is also one of the most curious points about vaccination. According to the article in the New England Journal of Medicine, the hawt developed by Moderna can give immunity for at least 3 months.

In addition, the side effects of the Moderna vaccine were explained by the experts of the American Medical Association. Accordingly, the distribution of side effects in the Moderna vaccine test subjects was as follows:

In the first dose of the vaccine, pain and pain in the vaccine area in 2%

Fatigue at the rate of 9.7% in the second dose,

Muscle pain in 8.9%

Joint pain in 5.2%

It was reported that 4.5% had a headache.

Although these side effects scare the eyes a little at first, it was stated by the experts that these side effects were harmless.



