USA is in shock! It spreads at a terrifying speed

It was stated that giant lizards, which are a highly invasive species, are seen in the states in the southeast of the USA. The black and white tegu (Latin: Salvator Merianae), whose homeland is South America, varies between 120-140 centimeters in length and 3-7 kilograms in weight.

Georgia Wildlife Department officials stated that the animal was first brought to the US in the late 1990s to make pet or leather goods. As their owners abandoned them, dog-sized lizards began to proliferate threateningly in the US habitat.

Making a statement on the subject, nature conservation official Amy Yackel told National Geographic that approximately 80,000 black and white tegs were smuggled from Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay between 2000 and 2010 alone.

He noted that only a few of them were released into the wild, but their number increased rapidly because of their ability to reproduce very quickly. Yackel noted that a female tegun lays an average of 35 eggs per year.

“We do not know exactly how many tegu are currently in the wild across the US,” Yackel said. However, our studies for more than 10 years show that they are particularly threatening the southeast of the USA. Because the climatic conditions here are very favorable for them to live ”.

“We have to get them from wildlife because they pose a great risk to native species in the region,” says researcher John Jensen, who studies giant lizards. They eat whatever comes before them, regardless of any animal or plant species.

“The eggs of the Gropher tortoise are the favorite food choice, especially for those who are at risk of extinction.”

Authorities stated that they have detected hundreds of tegu in the states of Alabama, Loisiana, Texas and Georgia so far and tried to isolate them.

Experts, who said that animals can swim at the same time, asked those who saw the giant lizards visiting other parts of the country through the rivers to inform the authorities.

On the other hand, it is stated that the animal hibernates and therefore can survive in cold climates.



