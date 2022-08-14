USA Football statement on the tragedy with the Texas Youth Coach

Last weekend, a series of tragic events unfolded in Texas, which led to the senseless murder of a local minor league football coach.

On Sunday, USA Football released an official statement on the matter, in which it condemned the act and stated that there is “no place for such violence in our world.”

USA Football is deeply saddened by the violent events at a youth soccer match in Texas this weekend when a coach was shot dead. There is no place in your world — certainly not in any youth sport — for such violence and blatant disregard for human life. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who suffered as a result of this terrible and tragic event.

The brother of former Pro Bowl quarterback Aqib Talib, Yakub, is linked to the fatal outcome.

According to reports, eyewitness accounts suggest that one of the Talib brothers “may have” been the trigger.

There is an active arrest warrant for Yacoub Talib, and Lancaster Police are looking for any help in locating the Texas native.