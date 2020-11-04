USA election results! Who won where?

According to the breaking news; While the results of the historical election of the United States are evident, the strongholds of the Republican and Democratic Party have already been painted red and blue. Critical states called ‘Swing’ will determine the winner of the election. Here is the number of delegates of the states and the winning candidate …
The party with the most votes in all but two of the 50 states in the US wins all delegates. Results have been evident in more than half of the states.
ALABAMA – 9 Delegates
Trump: 64 percent / Biden: 35 percent
ALASKA – 3 delegates
Trump: 60 percent / Biden: 36 percent
ARIZONA – 11 delegates
Biden: 52 percent / Trump: 46 percent
ARKANSAS – 6 delegates
Trump: 62 percent / Biden: 34 percent
CALIFORNIA – 55 delegates
Biden: 64 percent / Trump: 34 percent
COLORADO – 9 delegates
Biden: 56 percent / Trump: 41 percent
CONNECTICUT – 7 delegates
Biden: 56 percent / Trump: 42 percent
DELAWARE – 3 delegates
Biden: 59 percent / Trump: 40 percent
FLORIDA – 29
Trump: 51 percent / Biden: 47 percent
GEORGIA – 16 delegates
Trump: 50 percent / Biden: 48 percent
SOUTH CAROLINA – 9 delegates
Trump: 57 percent / Biden: 41 percent
SOUTH DAKOTA – 3 delegates
Trump: 64 percent / Biden: 32 percent
IDAHO – 4 delegates
Trump: 60 percent / Biden: 36 percent
ILLINOIS – 20 delegates
Biden: 56 percent / Trump: 42 percent
INDIANA – 11 delegates
Trump: 60 percent / Biden: 37 percent
KANSAS – 6 delegates
Trump: 55 percent / Biden: 42 percent
KENTUCKY – 8 delegates
Trump: 62 percent / Biden: 35 percent
NORTH CAROLINA – 15 delegates
Trump: 50 percent / Biden: 48 percent
NORTH DAKOTA – 3 delegates
Trump: 65 percent / Biden: 31 percent
LOUISIANA – 8 delegates
Trump: 61 percent / Biden: 37 percent
MAINE – 2 delegates
Biden: 53 percent / Trump: 43 percent
MARYLAND – 10
Biden: 63 percent / Trump: 35 percent
MASSACHUSETTS – 11 delegates
Biden: 65 percent / Trump: 32 percent
MICHIGAN – 16 delegates
Trump: 53 percent / Biden: 44 percent
MINNESOTA – 10 delegates
Biden: 53 percent / Trump: 44 percent
MISSISSIPPI – 6 delegates
Trump: 61 percent / Biden: 36 percent
MISSOURI – 10 delegates
Trump: 56 percent / Biden: 41 percent
MONTANA – 3 delegates
Trump: 54 percent / Biden: 42 percent
NEBRASKA – 5 delegates
Trump: 54 percent / Biden: 43 percent
NEVADA – 6 delegates
Biden: 50 percent / Trump: 47 percent
NEW HAMPSHIRE – 4 delegates
Biden: 54 percent / Trump: 43 percent
NEW MEXICO – 5 delegates
Biden: 54 percent / Trump: 43 percent
NEW YORK – 29 delegates
Biden: 58 percent / Trump: 40 percent
OHIO – 18 delegates
Trump: 53 percent / Biden: 45 percent
OKLAHOMA – 7 delegates
Trump: 65 percent / Biden: 32 percent
OREGON – 7 delegates
Biden: 58 percent / Trump: 39 percent
PENNSYLVANIA – 20 delegates
Trump: 56 percent / Biden: 42 percent
RHODE ISLAND – 4 delegates
Biden: 59 percent / Trump: 39 percent
TENNESSEE – 11 delegates
Trump: 61 percent / Biden: 36 percent
TEXAS – 38 delegates
Trump: 52 percent / Biden: 46 percent
UTAH – 6
Trump: 57 percent / Biden: 38 percent
VERMONT – 3 delegates
Biden: 65 percent / Trump: 31 percent
VIRGINIA – 13 delegates
Biden: 49.3 percent / Trump: 49 percent
WASHINGTON – 12 delegates
Biden: 60 percent / Trump: 36 percent
WEST WIRGINIA – 5 delegates
Trump: 68 percent / Biden: 29 percent
WYOMING – 3 delegates
Trump: 73 percent / Biden: 22 percent