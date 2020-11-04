USA election results! Who won where?

According to the breaking news; While the results of the historical election of the United States are evident, the strongholds of the Republican and Democratic Party have already been painted red and blue. Critical states called ‘Swing’ will determine the winner of the election. Here is the number of delegates of the states and the winning candidate …

The party with the most votes in all but two of the 50 states in the US wins all delegates. Results have been evident in more than half of the states.

ALABAMA – 9 Delegates
Trump: 64 percent / Biden: 35 percent

ALASKA – 3 delegates
Trump: 60 percent / Biden: 36 percent

ARIZONA – 11 delegates
Biden: 52 percent / Trump: 46 percent

ARKANSAS – 6 delegates
Trump: 62 percent / Biden: 34 percent

CALIFORNIA – 55 delegates
Biden: 64 percent / Trump: 34 percent

COLORADO – 9 delegates
Biden: 56 percent / Trump: 41 percent

CONNECTICUT – 7 delegates
Biden: 56 percent / Trump: 42 percent

DELAWARE – 3 delegates
Biden: 59 percent / Trump: 40 percent

FLORIDA – 29
Trump: 51 percent / Biden: 47 percent

GEORGIA – 16 delegates
Trump: 50 percent / Biden: 48 percent

SOUTH CAROLINA – 9 delegates
Trump: 57 percent / Biden: 41 percent

SOUTH DAKOTA – 3 delegates
Trump: 64 percent / Biden: 32 percent

IDAHO – 4 delegates
Trump: 60 percent / Biden: 36 percent

ILLINOIS – 20 delegates
Biden: 56 percent / Trump: 42 percent

INDIANA – 11 delegates
Trump: 60 percent / Biden: 37 percent

KANSAS – 6 delegates
Trump: 55 percent / Biden: 42 percent

KENTUCKY – 8 delegates
Trump: 62 percent / Biden: 35 percent

NORTH CAROLINA – 15 delegates
Trump: 50 percent / Biden: 48 percent

NORTH DAKOTA – 3 delegates
Trump: 65 percent / Biden: 31 percent

LOUISIANA – 8 delegates
Trump: 61 percent / Biden: 37 percent

MAINE – 2 delegates
Biden: 53 percent / Trump: 43 percent

MARYLAND – 10
Biden: 63 percent / Trump: 35 percent

MASSACHUSETTS – 11 delegates
Biden: 65 percent / Trump: 32 percent

MICHIGAN – 16 delegates
Trump: 53 percent / Biden: 44 percent

MINNESOTA – 10 delegates
Biden: 53 percent / Trump: 44 percent

MISSISSIPPI – 6 delegates
Trump: 61 percent / Biden: 36 percent

MISSOURI – 10 delegates
Trump: 56 percent / Biden: 41 percent

MONTANA – 3 delegates
Trump: 54 percent / Biden: 42 percent

NEBRASKA – 5 delegates
Trump: 54 percent / Biden: 43 percent

NEVADA – 6 delegates
Biden: 50 percent / Trump: 47 percent

NEW HAMPSHIRE – 4 delegates
Biden: 54 percent / Trump: 43 percent

NEW MEXICO – 5 delegates
Biden: 54 percent / Trump: 43 percent

NEW YORK – 29 delegates
Biden: 58 percent / Trump: 40 percent

OHIO – 18 delegates
Trump: 53 percent / Biden: 45 percent

OKLAHOMA – 7 delegates
Trump: 65 percent / Biden: 32 percent

OREGON – 7 delegates
Biden: 58 percent / Trump: 39 percent

PENNSYLVANIA – 20 delegates
Trump: 56 percent / Biden: 42 percent

RHODE ISLAND – 4 delegates
Biden: 59 percent / Trump: 39 percent

TENNESSEE – 11 delegates
Trump: 61 percent / Biden: 36 percent

TEXAS – 38 delegates
Trump: 52 percent / Biden: 46 percent

UTAH – 6
Trump: 57 percent / Biden: 38 percent

VERMONT – 3 delegates
Biden: 65 percent / Trump: 31 percent

VIRGINIA – 13 delegates
Biden: 49.3 percent / Trump: 49 percent

WASHINGTON – 12 delegates
Biden: 60 percent / Trump: 36 percent

WEST WIRGINIA – 5 delegates
Trump: 68 percent / Biden: 29 percent

WYOMING – 3 delegates
Trump: 73 percent / Biden: 22 percent


