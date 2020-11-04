USA election results! Who won where?

According to the breaking news; While the results of the historical election of the United States are evident, the strongholds of the Republican and Democratic Party have already been painted red and blue. Critical states called ‘Swing’ will determine the winner of the election. Here is the number of delegates of the states and the winning candidate …

The party with the most votes in all but two of the 50 states in the US wins all delegates. Results have been evident in more than half of the states.

ALABAMA – 9 Delegates

Trump: 64 percent / Biden: 35 percent

ALASKA – 3 delegates

Trump: 60 percent / Biden: 36 percent

ARIZONA – 11 delegates

Biden: 52 percent / Trump: 46 percent

ARKANSAS – 6 delegates

Trump: 62 percent / Biden: 34 percent

CALIFORNIA – 55 delegates

Biden: 64 percent / Trump: 34 percent

COLORADO – 9 delegates

Biden: 56 percent / Trump: 41 percent

CONNECTICUT – 7 delegates

Biden: 56 percent / Trump: 42 percent

DELAWARE – 3 delegates

Biden: 59 percent / Trump: 40 percent

FLORIDA – 29

Trump: 51 percent / Biden: 47 percent

GEORGIA – 16 delegates

Trump: 50 percent / Biden: 48 percent

SOUTH CAROLINA – 9 delegates

Trump: 57 percent / Biden: 41 percent

SOUTH DAKOTA – 3 delegates

Trump: 64 percent / Biden: 32 percent

IDAHO – 4 delegates

Trump: 60 percent / Biden: 36 percent

ILLINOIS – 20 delegates

Biden: 56 percent / Trump: 42 percent

INDIANA – 11 delegates

Trump: 60 percent / Biden: 37 percent

KANSAS – 6 delegates

Trump: 55 percent / Biden: 42 percent

KENTUCKY – 8 delegates

Trump: 62 percent / Biden: 35 percent

NORTH CAROLINA – 15 delegates

Trump: 50 percent / Biden: 48 percent

NORTH DAKOTA – 3 delegates

Trump: 65 percent / Biden: 31 percent

LOUISIANA – 8 delegates

Trump: 61 percent / Biden: 37 percent

MAINE – 2 delegates

Biden: 53 percent / Trump: 43 percent

MARYLAND – 10

Biden: 63 percent / Trump: 35 percent

MASSACHUSETTS – 11 delegates

Biden: 65 percent / Trump: 32 percent

MICHIGAN – 16 delegates

Trump: 53 percent / Biden: 44 percent

MINNESOTA – 10 delegates

Biden: 53 percent / Trump: 44 percent

MISSISSIPPI – 6 delegates

Trump: 61 percent / Biden: 36 percent

MISSOURI – 10 delegates

Trump: 56 percent / Biden: 41 percent

MONTANA – 3 delegates

Trump: 54 percent / Biden: 42 percent

NEBRASKA – 5 delegates

Trump: 54 percent / Biden: 43 percent

NEVADA – 6 delegates

Biden: 50 percent / Trump: 47 percent

NEW HAMPSHIRE – 4 delegates

Biden: 54 percent / Trump: 43 percent

NEW MEXICO – 5 delegates

Biden: 54 percent / Trump: 43 percent

NEW YORK – 29 delegates

Biden: 58 percent / Trump: 40 percent

OHIO – 18 delegates

Trump: 53 percent / Biden: 45 percent

OKLAHOMA – 7 delegates

Trump: 65 percent / Biden: 32 percent

OREGON – 7 delegates

Biden: 58 percent / Trump: 39 percent

PENNSYLVANIA – 20 delegates

Trump: 56 percent / Biden: 42 percent

RHODE ISLAND – 4 delegates

Biden: 59 percent / Trump: 39 percent

TENNESSEE – 11 delegates

Trump: 61 percent / Biden: 36 percent

TEXAS – 38 delegates

Trump: 52 percent / Biden: 46 percent

UTAH – 6

Trump: 57 percent / Biden: 38 percent

VERMONT – 3 delegates

Biden: 65 percent / Trump: 31 percent

VIRGINIA – 13 delegates

Biden: 49.3 percent / Trump: 49 percent

WASHINGTON – 12 delegates

Biden: 60 percent / Trump: 36 percent

WEST WIRGINIA – 5 delegates

Trump: 68 percent / Biden: 29 percent

WYOMING – 3 delegates

Trump: 73 percent / Biden: 22 percent



