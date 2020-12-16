USA approves first Covid-19 home case detection kit

The Food and Drug Administration, the equivalent of Anvisa in the United States, approved the first home diagnostic test for Covid-19.

This is a second important step in controlling the pandemic over there. The first was the start of vaccination this week. With the test, interested parties can purchase a package at pharmacies, or via the internet, which allows the detection of a relatively accurate diagnosis in up to 20 minutes.

The approved kit is Ellume’s, and works in parts like the PCR swab exam. The kit comes with a nasal stick and can be used on children as well, from the age of two. Then, the biological sample must be placed in a solution that contains reactive molecules.

You need to connect the kit with a mobile app available on the App Store and Play Store. Connectivity is via Bluetooth, and within 20 minutes the app notifies the user whether the test was positive or negative. It is mandatory to fill in an address with zip code, as the app already notifies public health authorities in case of a positive result for Covid-19.

Unlike several conventional rapid tests, Ellume reports that in her research her kit showed correct results when the diagnosis of symptomatic people was positive in 96% of cases, and 100% when the person was not really infected.

When the patient was asymptomatic, the kit was effective in detecting positive cases of 91%, and 96% for negative cases.

Those who were interested in this solution, unfortunately, there is no point in importing: the kit has a series of regional locks, only being available for presentation of results on American soil.



