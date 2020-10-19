USA: accused of ‘cyber attack’ against 6 Russian citizens

The US Attorney General accused 6 Russian citizens of spreading malware in order to conduct cyber attacks and attack the infrastructure of other countries.

The US Attorney General’s indictment intends to support the hackers’ intervention of the Russian administration in the elections in Ukraine, Georgia, France, the Olympics in South Korea, attempts by the international community to take Moscow into account for using the Noviçok chemical, and other destabilizing actions. claimed to be.

The representative of the US Attorney General claimed at today’s press conference that these 6 Russian citizens, who claimed to be ‘current and former employees of the GRU (Russian General Staff General Staff)’, crashed computers in the Olympics in South Korea.

In addition, it was claimed that the total loss of 3 US companies, which were said to be ‘victims of the NOTPETYA virus’, was $ 1 billion.

Russia has repeatedly denied US accusations of cyber espionage.



