US wants to force Facebook to sell WhatsApp

A lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a regulatory body in the United States, could put Mark Zuckerberg in trouble. According to the institution, Facebook, created by the businessman, violates healthy competition laws, and an unfavorable decision to the giant would force it to sell Instagram, purchased in 2012, and WhatsApp, in 2014 – which, therefore, suggests a harsh platform battle against US attorney generals.

“[The social network] maintains a monopoly by buying companies that present competitive threats and imposes restrictive policies that unreasonably prevent real or potential rivals that it does not acquire or cannot acquire from developing”, stresses a public statement released by the entity. Among the applied strategies, buying promising applications to curb their relevance is one of those mentioned.

Zuckerberg is said to have said in a private e-mail that, in these cases, “it is better to buy than to compete”, confirming, supposedly, the position for which he is being judged. Thus, the FTC expects, with the move, “to demand the sale of assets”, including the mentioned applications.

“Historical revisionism”

In response to the institution, Jennifer Newstead, Facebook’s vice president and general counsel, argues that the company’s products remain popular because they adapt to people’s preferences, the result of a constant dedication to evolution, innovation and investment in the best experiences in a market that has names like Apple, Google, Twitter, Amazon, TikTok and others.

In addition, Newstead stresses the platform’s fundamental role in the success of many companies, and that the FTC had already thoroughly analyzed the acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp and provided a “right” response. In any case, he points out, “this process risks creating doubts and uncertainties about the US government’s merger review process itself and whether acquisitions can really count on the results of legal processes.”

“It would also punish companies for protecting their investments and technology from those who did not pay for innovation, making them less likely, in the long run, to make their platforms available to stimulate the growth of new products and services”, he adds.

“In addition to being a revisionist story, this is simply not how antitrust laws should work. We look forward to our day in court, confident that the evidence will show that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp belong to each other, competing for merit with great products. “, he points out.



