US TikTok employees file suit against Trump administration

The soap opera of the TikTok ban in the United States is far from over. A few days after TikTok announced it was going to file a lawsuit against the Donald Trump government, the U.S. president could face yet another lawsuit.

Moved, this time, by employees of the app in the country, the lawsuit will be opened due to the ban clauses that were imposed by the head of the White House who, according to the document, foresees the interruption of any transaction made with – or by – the company.

As a result, the group claims that it will go without receiving its due salaries as of September 2020, which violates some amendments to the United States Constitution.

“This restriction means that approximately 1,500 employees of ByteDance and TikTok in the U.S. will lose their wages as of September 20, 2020, because ‘any transaction by anyone’ is illegal after the order goes into effect,” explains the open GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the opening of the process.

One of TikTok’s employees in the United States and responsible for creating the campaign, Patrick Ryan, commented on his LinkedIn account that Donald Trump’s action is “unprecedented” and “frankly, not cool”.

During an interview, the attorney representing employees, Mike Godwin, said that this executive order violates the 5th and 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which provides that no one should be “deprived of life, freedom or property without due process cool.”

The lawyer, who still works with the Blackstone group of lawyers in New York, comments that he still checks other data to insert in the process. “It is fundamentally a claim of due process, but there are some claims of the labor law that can also be relevant”, he commented.

Finally, the process must be open until the weekend. Meanwhile, Microsoft and Twitter may still acquire the app’s operations in some countries, such as the United States itself.



