US suffers violent snowfall amid COVID-19

The northwestern United States suffers from heavy snowfall caused by a severe winter storm, which occurs when COVID-19 begins to increase.

The United States is affected by a powerful winter storm, which is advancing over the Northeast, causing a critical situation amid the growing spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in the country, and during the start of the vaccination campaign.

From northern Virginia to upstate New York, heavy snowfall has begun, which will be so violent that up to 60 centimeters of snow is expected to be thrown in some places tomorrow.

The concern about snowfall is in the logistics problems for the COVID-19 tests, so now it will have to be decided whether to close the coronavirus test sites, elucidate how to handle the removal of snow between the outdoor tables of the restaurants on New York streets, redefining school snow days so kids can spend another day learning from home, and more.

“Our topic today should be, ‘If it’s not one thing, it’s another,'” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

The National Weather Service indicated that the storm would cause “an overabundance of hazards from the Mid-Atlantic region to the northeast,” including freezing rain and ice in the Mid-Atlantic.

Caution was also called for due to heavy snowfall in the New York City and southern New England metropolitan area, high winds and coastal flooding, and possibly severe thunderstorms and some tornadoes in the Outer Banks region of North Carolina. .

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has given residents a new guideline for this year’s snowfall: Wear a face mask if you help your neighbors remove snow.

Snowfall 2020 and the vaccination campaign

But authorities said they do not foresee that the winter storm will affect the distribution of vaccines, where they have already started with front-line health workers. The first 3 million vaccines are strictly limited to those workers and residents of nursing homes.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the government is carefully monitoring vaccine shipments, already has personnel to receive them, and believes the companies that are transporting them can weather the storm.

Governor Murphy said that with 35 vaccine deliveries to New Jersey hospitals scheduled in a day or two, his agency was focused on ensuring they continue, including exempting vaccine delivery trucks from a traffic ban. storm-related trade on some roads.

For his part, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared that the shipment of the first round of vaccines from his state had already been distributed to about 90 hospitals, while the next delivery would not take place until about Tuesday, much after the storm.



