US Stock Exchange Giant Lists 5 Altcoins: Prices Exploded!

Listing news made by cryptocurrency exchanges has a serious impact on altcoin prices. This effect is mostly positive. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the USA, announced that it will affect new altcoins to the platform. This caused a jump in the price of the altcoins in question.

Coinbase to list 5 new altcoins

According to an announcement made last night, the famous US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is adding 5 new altcoins to the platform. Prices rose after this announcement. The altcoins that Coinbase will add to the platform and the changes in their prices are as follows:

Cryptex Finance (CTX): Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is focused on building decentralized, open-source financial solutions. CTX rose from $ 7.31 to $ 13.52 after the announcement and recorded an increase of close to 50 percent.

DIA (DIA): DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an open source oracle platform that enables market actors to obtain, supply and share reliable data. After the announcement, DIA rose from $0.73 to $1.23 and gained more than 50 percent.

Maple (MPL): Maple is a decentralized corporate loan marketplace. Maple offers borrowers transparent and efficient financing that is fully on-chain. MPL rose from $9.84 to $12.7 on the impact of the announcement. At the time of writing, it seems to have experienced a 20 percent increase.

Pluton (PLU): The coin that experienced the biggest rise with Coinbase’s listing was PLU. The coin has gone from $6.30 to as high as $18 and is performing 90 percent at the time of writing. Pluton (PLU) is a crypto that runs on the Ethereum platform and was released in 2016.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI): Unifi Protocol DAO aims to bring modern technology to the world of finance. The UNFI token rose from $4.31 to $6.74 after the announcement.