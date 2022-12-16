US Senator Writes to Valve’s Gabe Newell About Steam’s Neo-Nazi Problem

Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire has written an open letter to Steam owner Gabe Newell about the amount of neo-Nazi and white racist content on the platform.

Starting the letter, Hassan said (via Vice): “Today I am writing about extremist content in the digital video game distribution service Steam.”

“As the largest digital video game distribution platform, Steam has a huge domestic and global reach and is used by players of all ages,” she continued. “It is alarming that a significant number of Steam users demonstrate and support neo-Nazi, extremist, misogynistic and other hateful sentiments.”

The letter then lists examples of neo-Nazi slogans, white supremacist call signs, and “the use of photos related to the Third Reich” that can be found in Steam communities and account names.

“Valve must take steps to prevent malicious content, especially given the relationship between online comments and violence in the real world,” she added.

Earlier this year, both Twitch and Discord were investigated for the role they played in the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo that claimed the lives of ten people.

Before the attack, it was confirmed that the killer used Discord to advance his plan along with theories of white supremacy. They also used the platform to discuss potential predominantly black locations to carry out their attack.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Hassan wrote: “Video game platforms can be a cesspool for extremism and I call for immediate action. Valve cannot continue to allow hateful ideologies to flourish online. This is harmful for users of all ages and can lead to very real threats of physical violence.”

Further, the letter to the owner of Steam, Valve, asked questions about moderation and whether it has special rules for processing user content with “extremist, racist, anti-Semitic, gender harassment or homophobic” messages. Valve has been given a deadline to respond on January 15, 2023, although there are no comments yet.

Last month, EA was forced to implement several “critical updates” to The Sims 4 profanity filter after a series of pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic content was uploaded to the gallery.