US Retail Giant Walmart Will Accept Litecoin (LTC)

US retail giant Walmart will start accepting Litecoin from October 1, according to allegations.

According to a Reuters report, the company announced in a September 13 press release that the chain will begin accepting payments in Litecoin. Noting that the crypto asset industry is experiencing an undeniable momentum, CEO Doug McMillon said that they are ready to facilitate online shopping for their customers. McMillon used the following statements on the subject:

“The momentum and excitement in the use of cryptocurrencies is undeniable and we are ready to facilitate online shopping for our customers. As a leading e-commerce store, we are committed to innovating the online shopping experience.”

Bitcoin, Litecoin and the rest of the market took a big leap after the news. Bitcoin rose from $ 44,000 to $ 46,800, while Litecoin rose from $ 180 to $ 230.