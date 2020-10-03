US Republican Senator Johnson caught COVID-19

It was announced that Ron Johnson, Republican Senator of the State of Wisconsin in the USA, was caught COVID-19.

In the statement made by Johnson’s office, it was announced that one of the people with whom the senator came into contact with the COVID-19 test turned out to be infected with the virus, but the senator did not show symptoms and was in good health.

With Johnson, the number of Republican senators who have tested positive for COVID-19 so far has increased to 5.

Earlier, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, and North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis and Utah Senator Mike Lee had announced that COVID-19 tests were positive.



