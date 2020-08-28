US Rep. senator says he was ‘attacked by angry mob ‘

Rand Paul thanks DC Police Dept for ‘literally’ saving their lives near White HouseUS Republican Senator Rand Paul said Friday he was “attacked by an angry mob” of more than 100 people near the White House, where he attended President Donald Trump’s nomination convention.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House,” Paul said on Twitter in the early hours of today.

“Thank you to DC Police Dept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” he added.

In a video that emerged on social media, Paul and his wife Kelley are seen being escorted by police through a rowdy crowd of protesters.

The motive of the confrontation is not clear yet.



