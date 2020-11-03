US presidential election victory not allowed on Twitter

Twitter continues to take new measures ahead of today’s US presidential election. The microblogging service has recently taken some measures to announce “early victories” by candidates and prevent uncertain results from affecting the process.

Micro blogging service will add some tags to posts for this. These tags will inform users that the results are not official. Users will be notified of which institution Twitter evaluates the results as “official” in these tags.

The company has previously announced that it will tag posts that contain misleading information about the election results. However, with the last statement, it became clear what to do on this issue. According to the rules; In addition to the posts to be made from the official accounts or campaign accounts of the candidates, the micro blog service will also be able to tag the posts of people with more than 100 thousand followers or the “viral” posts that have received a certain interaction.

Twitter has prepared two different versions of the tag in question. One of them is the statement “official sources report a different result”. In the other, it is seen that “when this post was made, official sources had not yet reported the result”. These tags will be displayed both in the timeline and when the relevant post wants to be retweeted.

The display of the labels in question will begin on election night and will continue until January, when the new US President takes the inauguration ceremony. In addition to the presidential election, elections for the US Congress are held in the USA today. Therefore, these labels can be seen in the posts about the race in the Congress.

In addition to the official election boards, Twitter will evaluate the results from the following sources as reliable: ABC News, Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News.



