US President Trump’s brother dies

US President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump (72), died in the hospital where he was being treated in New York.

Trump, who made a written statement about his brother’s death, said, “With great sadness, my wonderful brother Robert died peacefully tonight. He was not only my brother, but also my best friend. We will miss you very much, but we will meet again one day.” used the expressions.

It was reported that Robert Trump, known for his support to Trump, was being treated for a disease that has not been publicly disclosed for a while. Trump visited his brother yesterday, who was recently taken to the New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

No statement has yet been made from the authorities regarding the exact cause of Robert Trump’s death.



