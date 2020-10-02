US President Trump taken to hospital for prevention

The White House reported that US President Donald Trump, who caught Covid-19, will be taken to the hospital for precautionary purposes and will stay there for a few days.

White House spokesperson Jeremy McEnany said in a written statement that Trump was in good morale, showing mild symptoms and working all day.

“For precautionary purposes, and on the advice of his doctor and medical professionals, Trump will work from the presidential office at Walter Reed Hospital in the next few days.” Using the testimony, McEnany stressed that Trump is grateful for his support messages to him and his wife, Melania Trump.

US President Trump said in a statement on Twitter at night, “Tonight our First Lady and my Covid-19 test were positive. We will start the quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this process together.” he used the expressions.

Trump recently announced that after his counselor Hope Hicks’s Covid-19 test was positive, he and his wife would begin the quarantine process.

Hicks, one of Trump’s close advisors, has been one of the names of the US President’s many election trips recently.

“Trump is tired as of afternoon today, but in good mood,” Trump’s doctor Sean Conley said on Friday. had used the expression.



