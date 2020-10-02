US President Trump hospitalized (Live stream)

Breaking news: The White House reported that US President Donald Trump, who caught Kovid-19, was taken to the hospital for a precautionary measure, and will stay here for a few days.

White House spokesperson Jeremy McEnany said in a written statement that Trump was in good morale, showing mild symptoms and working all day.

‘PRECAUTIONARY …’

“For precautionary purposes, and on the advice of his doctor and medical professionals, Trump will work from the presidential office at Walter Reed Hospital in the next few days.” Using the testimony, McEnany stressed that Trump is grateful for his support messages to him and his wife, Melania Trump.

TRUMP AND WIFE CAUGHT IN THE CORONAVIRUS

US President Trump said in a statement on Twitter at night, “Tonight our First Lady and my Kovid-19 test were positive. We will start the quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this process together.” he used the expressions.

Trump recently announced that after his counselor Hope Hicks’s Kovid-19 test was positive, he and his wife would begin the quarantine process.

Hicks, one of Trump’s close advisors, has been one of the names of the US President’s many election trips recently.

EXPLANATION FROM TRUMP’S DOCTOR!

Sean P. Conley, doctor of US President Donald Trump, who caught the coronavirus (Covid-19), announced that he received a dose of ‘antibody cocktail’.

The news of the US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus has been on the agenda of the US media. Dr. Sean P. Conley gave information about the drugs Trump was taking. White House Press Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany shared Conley’s written statement. In the statement, it was stated that Trump took an 8-gram ‘antibody cocktail’ as a precaution.

“TIRED BUT MORALI IN PLACE”

“The president’s fatigue continues, but his morale is good,” Conley said in a written statement. It is evaluated by a team of experts. We will advise the President and his wife on the next steps ”.

Live stream



