US President Trump hospitalized in military (Live stream)

Sean Conley, doctor of US President Donald Trump, who caught the new type of Corona virus (Covid-19), said in a statement that they applied the 8 grams of “antibody cocktail” treatment developed against Trump against Covid-19, “Trump is tired as of afternoon today. but he was in a good mood.

The White House shared with the press the note written by Trump’s doctor Sean Conley regarding Trump’s latest situation.

Conley stated to Trump that after the Covid-19 test was positive, they applied the 8-gram “antibody cocktail” treatment developed by the company named Regeneron against Covid-19 for precautionary purposes, and there was no negativity as a result.

Noting that Trump also took zinc, vitamin D, famotidine and daily aspirin supplements in addition to this antibody drug, Conley said, “Trump is tired but in a good mood as of the afternoon. Trump’s situation is being followed by a group of experts and President and his wife Melania Trump said. We advise on the next steps. ” used the expression.

Conley said that Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, also had a mild cough and headache, adding that the Covid-19 test of other members of the Trump family was “negative”.

TRUMP AND WIFE MELANIA TRUMP CAPTURED TO COVID-19

US President Trump said in a statement on Twitter at night, “Tonight our First Lady and my Covid-19 test were positive. We will start the quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this process together.” he used the expressions.

In a written statement from the White House, the official statement of Trump’s doctor Sean Conley about the tests in question was shared.

In the statement, Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were informed that the latest Covid-19 tests were positive, “Currently, both the President and the First Lady are in good shape, and they will both stay at home in the White House during the recovery process.” statements were included.

Trump recently announced that one of his consultants, Hope Hicks, will start the quarantine process after his Covid-19 test is positive.

Hicks, one of Trump’s close advisors, has been one of the names of the US President’s many election trips recently.



