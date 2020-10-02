US President Trump Caught Covid-19, Markets Shaken!

After US President Donald Trump announced that he was Covid-19, the question of whether Bitcoin, gold and other markets will be affected is now an important issue in mind.

US President Donald Trump announced on his Twitter account about 1 hour ago that the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) test was positive.

US stock futures have increased losses after President Donald Trump said he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus weeks before the election. In Asia, S&P 500 futures fell 1.21% in the afternoon, while treasury yields also fell. The US dollar, especially the British pound, rose as a sign of risk aversion against the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Trump had previously said on Twitter that he and his wife were tested for coronavirus. Trump later announced that he and his wife’s test were positive, using the following statements:

“Tonight, our Covid-19 test was positive with my wife. We will immediately begin our quarantine and recovery process. We will get through this TOGETHER! ”

Trump’s positive outcome could cause a new wave of market volatility as investors prepare for the intense contentious presidential election in November. “It has the potential to reduce Trump’s campaigning ability,” said Sean Callow, a currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.

Falls Are Experiencing

Futures based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 500 points, while the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also in the negative zone. The return on the benchmark 10-year Treasury Bill fell to 0.6578 percent. Yield prices are moving in the opposite direction.

MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside Japan fell 0.27%. Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 index fell 0.98% as the drop in oil and copper prices gave weight to the country’s resources sector. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index erased gains while resuming normal trading and fell 0.69%. Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.06%, German DAX futures rose 0.03%, but FTSE futures fell 1.02%.

After a series of data waves, including unemployment claims and consumer spending, markets fluctuated, showing that the US economic recovery was stagnating. Futures for the technology-intensive Nasdaq fell 1.7%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to 0.6545%.



