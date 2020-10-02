US President Trump became corona!

It was determined that the coronavirus test of US President Trump and his wife Melania Trump was positive. While Trump and his wife were in quarantine at the White House, his doctors said in a statement that Trump could continue his duty. After Trump’s advisor, Hope Hicks, also caught the coronavirus, Trump quarantined himself by conducting a coronavirus test.

Trump said in a statement on Twitter, “We will immediately start the quarantine and recovery process. We will get through this together.”

QUARANTINE IN THE WHITE PALACE

In a written statement from the White House, Trump’s doctor Sean Conley’s official statement about the tests in question was shared. In the statement, Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were informed that the latest Kovid-19 tests were positive, “Currently, both the President and the First Lady are in good shape and they will both stay at home in the White House during the recovery process. expressions were used.

ON THE SAME AIRCRAFT WITH TRUMP

In the news that the American press based on sources close to the subject, it was stated that the Kovid-19 test that Hicks had on Thursday was positive. It was reported that Hicks was on the same plane with Trump during Trump’s visit to Ohio for the presidential debate on Tuesday.

SUPERVISION IN THE MARKETS

According to the report of the AA, Trump’s caught with Kovid-19 before the presidential election to be held on November 3 in the USA caused uneasiness in the markets, while the US indices lost nearly 2 percent in the futures market.



