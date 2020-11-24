US President Joe Biden announced: Election is over!

The current president, Donald Trump, made a lot of objections to the results of the presidential elections held on November 3 in the USA. Thereupon, USA’s elected President Joe Biden announced that the election was over. On the other hand, it was registered that Biden won in Pennsylvania, where Trump’s team requested a recount.

US elected President Joe Biden announced that the Presidential elections in the US on 3 November have come to an end.

“The election is over. It is time to put aside supporters and discourses designed to demonize each other. We must get together,” said Biden, the 46th President of the USA, in his post on his social media account.

BIDEN’S WINNING REGISTERED IN PENNSYLVANIA

It was registered that Democrat Joe Biden won the elections in Pennsylvania, one of the critical states in the presidential race.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement on Twitter that the state secretary had registered Biden as the winner of the elections in the state.

“I signed the necessary document for Biden to recruit 20 members of the Selection Committee in our state, as required by law,” Wolf said. used the expression.

The Trump team took the election results to court in Pennsylvania, one of the most critical states for the elections, but could not get any results.

According to unofficial results, Biden won the 59th presidential election held in the USA on November 3 with 306 delegates, while Trump remained with 232 delegates.

Claiming that there was fraud in the elections, Trump announced that he did not accept the results and stated that he would seek legal remedies.



