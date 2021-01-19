US Post Office Supervisor Arrested for Stealing Consoles

A USPS supervisor, short for US courier services, was arrested in Connecticut, USA, for stealing consoles and other devices inside the company’s facilities. According to Polygon, Zoheb A. Deura, 34, stole PS4, Nintendo consoles and iPhones.

Zoheb was fined $ 20,000 and sentenced to 3 years probation. According to the press release from the local Department of Justice, Deura stole the items mentioned between February and April 2020. After an internal investigation by the US Postal Inspector General’s Office, Deura was prosecuted. He resigned and confessed to the thefts.

The news arrives along with numerous complaints around the world of thefts of the current generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series S / X, by postal services and carriers. There is even a video on the internet showing the thefts. Recently, Amazon fired an employee who was caught in one of these videos.