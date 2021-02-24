US politician wants to ban GTA to slow car thefts

An American politician from Illinois introduced an amendment to ban the sale of violent games. According to the author of the project, the goal is to reduce crime mainly in Chicago, the most populous city in the state.

The author of the amendment is Marcus C. Evans Jr., a Democratic Party politician who was elected to a term similar to a state deputy in Brazil. The legislator’s proposal aims to amend a 2012 criminal code law that regulates the sale of violent games to minors.

In addition to banning the trading of violent titles for people of all ages, the amendment alters the very definition of violent gambling. The proposed new terminology says that a game fits this requirement when it “allows a user or player to control a character within the video game who is encouraged to perpetuate violence, in which the player kills or causes serious physical harm or psychological harm to another being human or animal ”.

The bill also modifies the previous law’s definition of “serious physical harm” to include “psychological harm and child abuse, sexual abuse, animal abuse, domestic violence, violence against women, motor vehicle theft with a driver or passenger present” .

Evans Jr.’s intention to cite car theft in particular is driven by an increase in such crimes. The Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reported that in January there was an increase in these stocks in the city. In all, 218 cases of car theft in the period were reported to the police.

“The project would prohibit the sale of some of these games that promote the activities that we are suffering in our community,” said the politician to the newspaper. He nominally cites the case of GTA V, which according to him would be contributing to the promotion of crimes.

Controversy

The proposal, which still proposes a fine of US $ 1,000 (about R $ 5,400 in direct conversion) for those who sell violent games, certainly must face a lot of resistance. In 2012, the United States Supreme Court had already ruled that California could not ban the sale of games to minors because it would go against “freedom of expression”.

“Like the books, plays and films that preceded them, videogames communicate ideals – and even social messages – through many familiar devices (such as characters, dialogue, plot and music) and through different characteristics of the medium (such as interaction of the player with the virtual world) ”, defended the then judge Antonin Scalia.

Last year, the American Psychological Association reported that there was little evidence of a causal relationship between violent games and violent behavior. “Attributing violence to electronic games is not scientific and diverts attention from other factors, such as a history of violence,” says an excerpt from the institution’s statement.