US Passes Permanent Daylight Savings Time Bill

The U.S. Senate has approved a bill that will introduce permanent daylight saving time across the country.

Recently, it has been talked about to be applied in the European Union and the United States of America. While there is no statement in this direction in the European Union yet, the USA signed an important decision about the permanent summer time today.

The US Senate approved the bill prepared to make daylight saving time permanent. The bill, presented by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, was unanimously approved by the Senate General Assembly. Rubio stated that making daylight saving time permanent would be beneficial in many ways.

The law has not yet been approved by the President:

The law, which will allow permanent daylight saving time to come into effect, will pass the House of Representatives approval before being presented to US President Joe Biden. With this approval, the law will be submitted to the President of the United States and will enter into force with the President’s signature. If the law is approved, the application will also enter the lives of US citizens from 2023.

The White House has not made any statement about whether Joe Biden supports this issue at this time. However, an official speaking on behalf of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that the issue is being followed closely. According to supporters of the bill, the law will allow children in the United States to spend more time outdoors and reduce seasonal depression.

Since 2015, 30 different states in the USA have introduced this bill to prevent clock changes twice a year.

If the permanent daylight saving time application comes into effect, it can already be seen that great discussions will begin in the USA.