US leaves Trump without support in his war against TikTok

In early August, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, affirmed that his government would ban the application of TikTok on September 15 if it did not reach a sale agreement on its operations in the country before that date. TikTok reached an agreement with Oracle and Walmart to create TikTok Global, an entity in which US companies would own a 20% stake.

Donald Trump vs TikTok

Trump, who initially gave his approval to the deal, said he could not approve it if Oracle did not have control over TikTok. And the war continues: Donald Trump and his government continue to face the Chinese application, which continues to increase its viral reach and its millionaire number of downloads and active users per month.

The latest in this war happened in September, when the United States government issued an order that prohibited TikTok from being available in the Google, Play Store, and Apple, App Store. Donald Trump thus scored a goal in his crusade against the Chinese app. But a week later the battle continued, and it was TikTok that achieved a small victory.

A judge bans Donald Trump

The government-issued ban was due to take effect just at midnight on September 28. But it was not like that, since the judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia Carl Nichols, temporarily blocked this ban on being able to download TikTok in application stores.

With this court order issued by Judge Nichols, the app should therefore be available in mobile application stores until at least November 12, when more restrictions that would make it difficult for TikTok to operate. In this way, if you live in the USA, you can download TikTok from services such as the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

At the hearing held last Sunday, TikTok lawyer John Hall pointed out that the act of banning the app “would be no different than the government closing the doors to a public forum.” The government replied that the measures respond to fears TikTok could send data to Chinese authorities, and the battle continues.

US backs down and will rescind Donald Trump’s ban on closing TikTok

When the date met yesterday, the United States Department of Commerce announced that it will reverse its initial intention to close TikTok, thus complying with the judicial decision made by the judge of the federal court of Philadelphia, Wendy Beetlestone, after a lawsuit filed by three important figures of this social network: comedian Douglas Marland, fashion guru Cosette Rinab and musician Alex Chambers, reports the ‘Wall Street Journal’ newspaper.

This week, ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, filed a claim with the District of Columbia Court of Appeals for a 30-day extension of the deadline for the ultimatum given to the company, since during the last two months it did not receive No response from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Now that the US has turned its back on Trump in this particular crusade of his, it remains to be seen what will be the decision of the Administration of the newly elected president, Joe Biden, on the matter.



