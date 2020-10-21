US leaders will hold a Covid-19 meeting

Charles Michel, President of the European Union (EU) Council, called the leaders of EU member countries to an informal meeting on the increase in Kovid-19 cases in Europe.

Michel announced on his social media account that he was calling the EU leaders video conference meetings.

Stating that he invited the leaders to the meeting on October 29, Michel said, “We must strengthen our collective efforts in the fight against Kovid-19”.

In many European countries, Kovid-19 cases have increased greatly in recent weeks. The daily number of cases in many countries such as England, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium has reached the highest levels since the beginning of the epidemic. Most of the European countries have started to take new measures on the increasing cases.



