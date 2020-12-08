US Judge Prevents Donald Trump’s TikTok Ban

The decisions taken by the Donald Trump administration, which had long wanted to ban TikTok in the United States, were blocked by the judge. The judge stated that, with the ban decision taken in the decision announced today, it may have been ‘going forward’.

TikTok, one of the most popular social media platforms today, has been fighting against the United States for a long time. The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, even took steps to ban the Chinese-based social media platform from being downloaded to devices.

While Donald Trump tried to get ahead of TikTok, a new decision was taken by the federal judge in the USA today. Washington DC District Court Judge Carl Nichols used the phrase ‘may have gone forward’ for the Department of Commerce’s decision to ban the practice in the decision announced today.

The fight between Trump and TikTok:

With this decision, Judge Carl Nichols prevented the Donald Trump administration’s economic sanctions against TikTok and the application company. TikTok, which has been prevented by Donald Trump for a long time, returned with the last decisions taken from the brink of these blocks.

The war between Donald Trump and TikTok escalated on August 3. Trump announced that they would ban TikTok on September 15 unless his arm in the US was sold to any American company. On August 6, he had signed 2 decrees to ban any business with TikTok and WeChat.

Trump, who did not want TikTok to be under Chinese control due to national security concerns, signed a new decree on August 14 to divest ByteDance’s operations in the US within 90 days. During this period, it was stated that Microsoft was in negotiations to buy TikTok. On September 13, it was said that ByteDance had signed with Oracle.

When the dates showed September 18, the US Department of Commerce announced that the application would be prohibited from downloading in the country as of September 20. This decision was postponed until September 27, when the Oracle-Walmart partnership announced that it would sign a possible deal to buy TikTok’s US arm. But a few hours before the ruling took effect, the federal court in Washington temporarily suspended the TikTok ban.



