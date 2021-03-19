US IT consulting opened 200 vacancies for home office

One of the largest multinationals specialized in IT consulting is hiring professionals in Brazil to work in the home office: Avenue Code, based in California, offers 200 vacancies for developers and other professionals in the areas of sales, marketing and product.

Contractors will work on the digital transformation of customers in Brazil and will also be able to help with new projects and businesses in Latin America, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands. Currently, the main operation of the consultancy is focused on Brazil.

In addition to remote work, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil, where 80% of its employees are concentrated in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. With the filling of new vacancies, the plan is to double the local team by the end of this year.

Career development plan

The talent acquisition director, Lais Ferrarezi spoke to Exame magazine about the frantic search for IT professionals. As the technology market is very heated, Avenue Code makes “about 300 daily contacts via LinkedIn and we use other tools to search for new talent. Of these, 30% enter our selection processes ”.

The consultancy’s selection process involves the candidates’ behavioral profile and technical knowledge, followed by an analysis step with the client. According to Ferrarezi, the company constantly invests in the improvement of new hires to meet customer demands.

Even for employees who work remotely, the consultancy offers a career development plan, a mentoring and coaching program, within a collaborative environment. Anyone who wants to apply for a job can access all the specifications on the company’s LinkedIn.