US Inflation Data Announced! How Will the Cryptocurrency Market Be Affected?

Consumer price index figures in the USA were announced in the past minutes. While this rate was eagerly awaited in the crypto money markets, it was thought that the annual inflation rate would be 7.3% and the monthly figure would be 0.5%.

Here is the annual January inflation rate announced in the United States and the details…

Inflation Data Released in the USA

With the statements made in the past minutes, annual inflation in the United States was announced as 7.5% in January. With this announced rate, US inflation recorded its fastest increase since 1982.

On the other hand, with the FED’s monetary tightening policies and a possible interest rate increase in March, there were significant decreases in the crypto money market.

However, the Fed announced that it would implement its policy of raising interest rates in March, following the high inflation figures. However, with the FED’s announcement of this decision in December, the market was greatly affected and sharp decreases were experienced.

With the FED’s announcement of annual inflation as 7.5% in January, many people wondered how the cryptocurrency market would be affected.

How Will Cryptocurrencies Be Affected?

The statements made by the FED to date have had many positive or negative effects on the crypto money market. So much so that with the record inflation rate announced by the FED in the past periods, the price of the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin increased tremendously, and the price recorded all-time highs.

With the FED’s announcement of inflation rates, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell again. So much so that while BTC was moving upwards before the inflation rates were announced, it started a new decline minutes ago and is currently trading in the red zone.

As of the time of writing the content, Bitcoin continues to trade at $ 43,835, with a decrease of 0.65% in the last 24 hours.