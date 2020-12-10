US government sues Facebook, accusing it of monopoly

46 states in the US and the US Federal Trade Commission filed two lawsuits against social media giant Facebook, which it accused of ‘monopolization and making competition impossible’.

The attorneys of 46 of the 50 states in the US, the Washington DC area and Guam Island, and the Federal Trade Commission filed two antitrust cases against Facebook.

In cases filed by the US government against the social media giant, Facebook was accused of “abusing its dominance in the digital market, making monopoly and competition impossible.”

In the lawsuit filed about 14 months after the New York Attorney General’s investigation against Facebook with other states, the social media giant was asked to be split.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Facebook of using its dominance and monopoly power in the market for nearly 10 years to crush and exclude its smaller rivals.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also filed a separate lawsuit for the division of Facebook on the grounds that it created a monopoly by purchasing its competitors.

In a statement made by the FTC, it was claimed that Facebook has illegally maintained its social network monopoly for years against the competition.

Reminding that Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 and mobile messaging application WhatsApp in 2014, it was noted that the company imposed anti-competitive conditions on software developers.

The statement pointed out that the FTC has requested measures to require the disposal of the company’s assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp, and that Facebook is asked to prohibit imposing anti-competitive terms on software developers and to require the company to obtain prior notice and approval for future mergers and acquisitions.



