US Government Authorizes Pfizer Vaccine

The United States Government reported on Friday night that it has authorized the use of the vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in people 16 years of age or older.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a statement that the emergency authorization of the firm Pfizer-BioNTech will allow the distribution of the vaccine in the country.

A few hours before the announcement, the White House had sued the head of the FDA to authorize the vaccine or to resign.

Today, FDA issued the first emergency use authorization (EUA) for a vaccine for the prevention of #COVID19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 16 years of age and older. The emergency use authorization allows the vaccine to be distributed in the U.S. https://t.co/1Vu0xQqmCB pic.twitter.com/c8maeePP9O — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) December 12, 2020

FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in the agency statement that the authorization is “a significant step in fighting this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world.”

He added: “Today’s action follows an open and transparent process that included opinions from independent scientists and public health experts and a full evaluation by the agency’s experts to ensure that the vaccine meets the rigorous scientific standards of the FDA for safety, effectiveness and quality of its manufacture ”.



