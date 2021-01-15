US Government Adds Xiaomi to Black List

The Trump administration has added the giant technology company Xiaomi to the black list, which is allegedly linked to the Chinese military. 10 different technology companies have been accompanying Xiaomi on the black list.

The Trump administration previously blacklisted the Huawei brand and banned products from entering the country in order to control the US national security. Xiaomi, one of the leading names in technology in China, and 10 other companies were added to the black list.

Xiaomi was seen as a competitor to Apple, and with the new smart devices it released, it continued to create a large user base in the USA. With the new decision, many devices such as laptops, smartphones, scooters and headphones produced by the Beijing-based giant company will be prevented from entering the USA.

“When the Trump administration changes, the bans can be lifted”

As you know, US President Donald Trump claimed that China-based giant technology company Huawei was linked to the Chinese army, and thanks to the embargo he imposed, he made the brand lose its Android license. Xiaomi has also been added to the same black list, but it is said that the embargo will not be as harsh as Huawei, and the brand will keep its Android license.

Recently, Xiaomi, which has become increasingly popular around the world, has become able to get ahead of Apple sales in the third quarter, according to International Data Corporation data. After the embargo on such an influential brand in the USA, Xiaomi has not made a statement yet.

10 companies joined the blacklist, along with Xiaomi. Among these companies are Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc., Luokong Technology Corp., Gowin Semiconductor Corp. and Global Tone Communication Technology Co. There are small-scale names like.

With the decisions taken, users who invest in companies that are banned in the US must remove their assets by November 2021. Investors stated that the decreases in stocks will be temporary and these restrictions will be lifted with the change of Trump administration.