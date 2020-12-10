US Federal Trade Commission sues Facebook

Facebook is facing a new lawsuit filed by the US Federal Trade Commission, or the FTC as its commonly known acronym. The FTC accuses the social media giant of trying to create a monopoly by using its power in the market. It is stated that Facebook may have to dispose of Instagram and WhatsApp at the end of this process. Immediately after this lawsuit, 46 states in the USA, the city of Washington and Guam filed a joint monopoly lawsuit against Facebook.

In the petitions of the lawsuit, it is claimed that Facebook took advantage of the monopoly power and suppressed the competition on the end user side. It is also stated that “hunter” style purchases of Facebook should be stopped and confidence in the market should be restored.

It is stated that Facebook may have to dispose of two of its most valuable assets, Instagram and WhatsApp, in order to get rid of the monopoly accusation. The social media giant bought Instagram for $ 1 billion in 2012. WhatsApp, on the other hand, was incorporated into Facebook in 2014 for as high as $ 19 billion.

Facebook was quick to make a statement for the lawsuits filed by the FTC and other states. Describing the lawsuits as the revisionist history punishing successful businesses, the company recalled that both acquisitions were approved by the FTC in the past. The social media giant also stated that users have alternatives to these services.



