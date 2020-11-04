US Elections: What if no candidate reaches 270 delegates?

The election race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the presidential race in the United States was knotted in the swing states. According to the results, it can be said that neither won nor lost for both candidates.

This uncertainty can persist for hours or even days as it takes time to count the votes cast by mail. The first candidate to reach at least 270 delegates will be the winner of the elections.

What will happen if Biden and Trump don’t get enough delegates?

Why is it necessary to reach 270 delegates for the Presidency?

When the American voters go to the ballot box, they vote for the electoral council delegates who will not directly elect the new president and vice-president, but this pair. Therefore, the number of delegates won, not the number of votes a presidential candidate receives, determines the result of the election.

The electoral council called the ‘Electoral Collage’ consists of 538 delegates, which is the total number of members of the Senate and the House of Representatives. The presidential candidate, whose number of delegates reaches 270, also wins the election.

In which scenario full equality is possible?

Is it possible to have a scenario where both candidates get 269 delegates? Democrat candidate Joe Biden must win the states of Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, and Michigan for this scenario to occur. Donald Trump must win the rest Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Alaska. Although it is unlikely according to the ongoing election results, this scenario is possible.

So how will the US President be elected in such an equality?

Although there is a very small possibility, the US Constitution stipulated that there could be an equal number of delegates of 269 and resolved this impasse.

The 12th Constitutional Amendment of the USA gives Congress the right to make the final decision if the winner does not appear in the election board. The President is elected by the House of Representatives, while the Senate chooses its Vice President.

Which candidate would be advantageous?

Democrats have a majority with 232 deputies in the 435-seat House of Representatives. But representatives do not vote separately. Each state has one vote. Accordingly, the candidate with 26 votes is elected president. Only then can Republicans with fewer representatives take advantage because they have representatives in more states.

As a result, this creates an advantage for Donald Trump.

Since the Republicans are in the majority in the Senate, the chances of Mike Pence being re-elected are quite high.

This has happened once in US history

This has happened once in the US political history. Thomas Jefferson, one of the co-authors of the Declaration of Independence for the US’s 3rd Presidential election in 1800, had the same number of delegates as his rival Aaron Burr. At that time, there was no definitive solution to this situation in the constitution. That’s why the House of Representatives made Thomas Jefferson president after 36 elections.

The 12th amendment of the Constitution was adopted in 1804 in order to prevent such a bottleneck from happening again.



