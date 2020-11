For the first time in US history, a transgender senator has been elected. Democrats’ candidate Sarah McBride, 30, entered the Delaware State Senate, beating Republican rival Steve Washington.

McBride, who worked as the press spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTI + rights, had an intern at the White House during the Obama period.

McBride became the top trans official in the US with election victory.

If you want to see more click!