US Elections 2020: Results and latest news

America is experiencing a historic night. This November 3, more than 245 million Americans, included in the country’s electoral roll, have been called to go to the polls to participate in the 2020 presidential elections.

At this time the winner is still unknown, but Donald Trump and Joe Biden have much more at stake than being the next president of the United States. The Democratic candidate is the favorite in most of the polls conducted in recent weeks.

From here you can follow online and live all the updated results of the US presidential elections.

Joe Biden’s campaign manager, Democrat Jen O’Malley Dillon, says her candidate is expected to win in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada, just as the victory already achieved in Wisconsin was expected. In addition, she expects the final results of Michigan and Georgia to arrive today, although she is aware that in Pennsylvania and Nevada the situation may be delayed; even more so in North Carolina.

The longest election day in decades: the United States wakes up without a president-elect, and it is likely that it will take us several more days to have definitive results. The coronavirus has caused a massive increase in voting by mail, and there are still several states that are waiting to receive them.

227-213: this is how the scrutiny goes, with 98 votes to be distributed. Biden gains the upper hand over Trump, although key states remain up in the air.



