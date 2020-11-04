US Election Results: Why It Is Still Not Known Who Won

And then who will be the next US president? Although for weeks it had been warned that due to the pandemic, this time the results would take longer than in previous years, the truth is that many expected to have some kind of clues at this point.

However, we don’t know, because not enough votes have yet been counted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden to be proclaimed victors.

In fact, due to the time it takes to count the large number of mail-in ballots cast during this “pandemic election,” it could take days.

Counting postal ballots takes longer because each vote must have a signature that corresponds to the signature on the voter’s registration card.



