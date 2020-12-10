US Department of Justice exhibits bribes at Pemex

The United States has exhibited new bribes that private companies paid to Pemex officials between 2015 and 2020.

New bribes that private companies paid to officials of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to obtain millionaire contracts, both in the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto, and in the current one of Andrés López Obrador have been exhibited by the United States Department of Justice.

In this vein, the Swiss company Vitol, one of the largest hydrocarbon distributors in the world, admitted to having paid bribes to Pemex officials between 2015 and 2020, but fines of 163 million dollars for their conduct will be collected by the Government of USA

Somagnews reports that the Department of Justice presented on December 3, before a Court in New York, an accusation against Vitol for having bribed officials from Pemex, Petrobras and Petroecuador.

From the United States they exhibit bribes in Pemex

The prosecution’s document explains: “In 2018, Vitol paid bribes to an official of a Pemex subsidiary to receive confidential internal information, to obtain a contract. To pay the bribe, Vitol used two Mexican entities that executed fictitious consulting contracts with paper companies controlled by intermediary one – a citizen of the island of Curaçao ”.

Subsequently, the paper companies issued false invoices in order to justify the payments and the intermediary sent funds to the Mexican official, not identified so far. In addition, the indictment does not specify dates of the bribes, although it is alleged that from 2015 to 2020, the practices were common.

It should be remembered that in 2018, Vitol was a finalist in a Pemex tender to supply 720 thousand tons of liquid ethane in Pajaritos in the 2018-2020 period for the Cangrejera and Morelos tylene plants. Originally, the $ 231.3 million contract had been won by Dutch company Sabic, while Vitol traded at $ 237 million.

However, when the contract was published on July 17, 2018, Pemex reported that there were now two winners: Sabic and Vitol. The social witness of the contest, Luis Urrutia, commented in his report that he was not allowed to be at the signing of the contract, which “made it impossible to attest to its legality.”



