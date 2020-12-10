US Department of Justice bribes PEMEX officials

Swiss company Vitol admitted paying bribes to Pemex officials between 2015 and 2020, US authorities reveal

The United States Department of Justice exhibited new bribes that private companies paid to officials of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to obtain millionaire contracts both in the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto and in the current Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Swiss company Vitol admitted to having paid bribes to Pemex officials between 2015 and 2020, but fines of 163 million dollars for their conduct will be collected by the US Government.

On December 3, the Department of Justice presented before a New York court an accusation against Vitol for bribing officials from Pemex, Petrobras and Petroecuador.

“In 2018, Vitol paid bribes to an official of a Pemex subsidiary to receive confidential internal information, to obtain a contract. To pay the bribe, Vitol used two Mexican entities that executed fictitious consulting contracts with paper companies controlled by intermediary one -a citizen of the island of Curaçao- “, says the document of the Prosecutor’s Office.

Subsequently, the paper companies issued false invoices to justify the payments and the intermediary sent funds to the Mexican official, not identified until now.

The accusation does not specify the precise dates of the bribes, although it is argued that from 2015 to 2020 the practices were common.

In 2018, Vitol was a finalist in a Pemex tender to supply up to 720 thousand tons of liquid ethane at the Pajaritos Terminal in the 2018-2020 period for the ethylene plants in Cangrejera and Morelos.

The $ 231.3 million contract was won by Dutch company Sabic, while Vitol traded at $ 237 million.

When the contract was published on July 17, 2018, Pemex mentioned Sabic and Vitol as winners, and the social witness of the contest, Luis Urrutia Salgado, said in his report that he was not allowed to be at the signing of the contract, which “It prevented attesting to its legality, fairness and transparency.”



