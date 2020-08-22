US Congressman: “Ripple (XRP) Is Not A Stock”

United States Congressman Tom Emmer spoke about XRP tokens and Yam DeFi and focused on the importance of cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology.

US Congressman Tom Emmer has mentioned he will accept cryptocurrency donations for the next election campaign through BitPay. Tom Emmer said Ripple does not view XRP as security and praised the Blockchain company for removing intermediaries. However, the network added that it was struck by the lack of clarity of legal regulations. “My opinion is very clear, XRP is not a security,” said Tom Emmer.

Tom Emmer Calls On The US To Be A Leader In The Blockchain Industry

The Cryptocurrency Town Hall event was organized with the help of the Digital Chamber of Commerce’s PAC (political action committee). The event featured Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, BitPay CEO Stephan Pair, eToro CEO Guy Hirsch and other big names from the crypto industry. The congressman stated that the country is leading the innovation of different ideas in the blockchain industry and that many ideas have been realized in the cryptocurrency industry recently. Emmer advised industry experts to work with Washington politicians on the adoption of Blockchain technology.

Congressman Tom Emmer To Accept Crypto Donations

Tom Emmer decided to accept the cryptocurrency to fund the re-election campaign. As the co-chairman of Congressional Blockchain Caucus, Emmer has always been an advocate of the blockchain world. The Congressman expressed concern over the Fed’s uncontrolled printing of money. Tom Emmer, who recently wrote a letter to the IRS about the classification of evidence for shares, will now accept crypto donations with BitPay.

Speaking at length about DeFi during the Cryptocurrency Town Hall event, Tom Emmer spoke of his surprise to create traditional financial instruments that are not regulated by either governments or companies.



