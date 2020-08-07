US Congressman: Coronavirus Will Make Bitcoin Stronger

US Congressman Tom Emmer stated that Bitcoin (BTC) will grow stronger as it emerges from the coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic.

As it is known, the coronavirus epidemic that started in China in December 2019, spread to the world in a short time and turned into a pandemic. The epidemic created an unprecedented crisis environment. In fact, the situation continues in a different and severe form than the 2008 global financial crisis that set the stage for the formation of Bitcoin. Many investors have recently turned to Bitcoin due to the incentives provided by the Fed and other central banks to the system. The aim was to combat inflation.

Waiting for it to get stronger

US Kogre Member Tom Emmer, who follows the safe harbor assets such as gold with the Bitcoin price, stated that he expects Bitcoin to strengthen as the world is coming out of the coronavirus crisis. Emmer said:

“Bitcoin will get stronger, just watch. This is a value, if something has value, people will take risks and so will rise ”



