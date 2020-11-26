US Concerns on China’s Digital Currency Increase

The US Director of National Intelligence wrote a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on concerns that China’s dominance in the digital currency area could put the United States at a disadvantage.

According to the Washington Examiner newspaper on Tuesday, John Ratcliffe wrote a letter to SEC Chairman Jay Clayton in early November to force the agency to introduce rules that would make businesses in the US more competitive.

Ratcliffe’s global cryptocurrency mining power is said to be more than half of it based in China and the fact that the People’s Bank of China is developing the national digital currency.

Ratcliffe reportedly offered senior economic intelligence officials to inform Clayton about the problems. The newspaper also said the SEC did not immediately respond to Clayton’s question asking whether he would accept the briefing.

Ratcliffe also said he had attached a copy of a letter to Clayton, sent by US Senator Tom Cotton over the summer, stating the need for “clarification of policy” and formal guidance on digital currencies.

Clayton will step down from the SEC role later this year.



