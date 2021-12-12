US Company Chose This Altcoin: Added It To Its Portfolio!

Litecoin (LTC), an altcoin project designed to enable fast, secure and low-cost payments by leveraging the unique features of blockchain technology, has been officially accepted for commercial tenant payments by the US-based real estate investment firm Presidio Property Trust.

Real estate firm is adding its third altcoin project to its portfolio!

Litecoin usage is increasing day by day and it is among the 2nd most traded cryptocurrencies with BitPay traders since July 29, when BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and crypto money payment services, officially announced Litecoin support in the BitPay Wallet application. Newegg.com was the first platform to accept Litecoin through BitPay. The official announcement that cryptocurrency is accepted as a valid payment method for rental and CAM (common area maintenance) fees shares:

President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Heilbron:

We are now ready to accept a range of cryptocurrencies from our tenants, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC).

Gary Katz, Senior Vice President of Asset Management:

We believe these additional payment options will be attractive to some of our current and prospective tenants, especially in newly expanding markets. This is another way Presidio Property can differentiate itself as a forward thinking home owner.

Presidio specializes in model homes, office, industrial and retail properties. Presidio’s model homes are leased primarily to home builders based in Texas and Florida. Presidio’s office, industrial, and retail properties are primarily located in Colorado, with properties in North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.