US Companies Chose This Meme Coin: Can Be Added To Cart!

According to a recent survey, one in three businesses in the United States say they will accept Dogecoin (DOGE). It seems that the popularity of the popular meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) will continue unabated.

Popular meme coin DOGE is trending in the US

In addition to the large number of businesses that accept Dogecoin (DOGE) for payments in the United States, more are still considering adding the dog-themed digital currency to the list of supported payment methods. In a recent survey conducted by Digital.com, almost one in three business owners based in the United States indicated that they are interested in adding Dogecoin (DOGE) as a payment method soon. As can be seen from the survey, the number of businesses that intend to adopt meme coin is increasing day by day. Of the 1,000 total respondents surveyed by Digital.com, 27% of these business owners said they plan to accept Dogecoin (DOGE) payments this year.

On the other hand, 10% of businesses responding to the survey said that they will start accepting the popular cryptocurrency next year. In contrast, 18% of companies surveyed said that digital currency payment will be integrated into their payment methods in the next two to five years. Interestingly, 100 respondents from the survey said they have started accepting DOGE payments for their businesses. 29% of companies surveyed in the United States said they would accept Dogecoin (DOGE) payments, but did not specify when support would be available.

Of those who announced their plans to accept crypto payments and plan to choose cryptocurrency as a payment method, 83% say they will accept Bitcoin (BTC). In contrast, 42% states that they would prefer Ethereum (ETH). Meanwhile, Americans stated that they have heard more about Dogecoin (DOGE) than about Ethereum (ETH). Not every business is thinking too much about digital currency, as 30% of companies surveyed in the United States have declared that they will never accept payment for their goods and services in Dogeocoin (DOGE).