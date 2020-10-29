US clears the sale of chips to the company

Huawei breathes. According to a report released on Thursday (29) by the Financial Times, the US government has begun allowing chip companies to re-supply components to the Chinese multinational. The only condition imposed is that the components cannot be used in 5G technology.

The move could represent a major relief for Huawei, which has been suffering US sanctions since last year. Recently, the Chinese was prevented by the government from outsourcing any type of hardware made with American technologies.

This prevented even foreign chip makers like Samsung and TSMC from continuing to supply Huawei. In the case of TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer based in Taiwan, the thing was more serious, as the ban decreed the death of Kirin processors, which equip Huawei smartphones, at least up to the Mate 40 line.

Flexibility

According to the Financial Times, the US Department of Commerce has told some manufacturers that, although the guidance received is to deny any type of license to supply equipment to Huawei, “this can be overcome if you can demonstrate that your technology does not support 5G “.

The statement makes it clear that the sanctions against Huawei are set against the backdrop of the US-China trade war, in which Americans pressure allied countries, including Brazil, to ban Huawei from providing equipment to 5G network operators, claiming that the products would be used by Beijing for espionage.

This latest easing and the recent decision to allow Samsung Display to supply OLED panels to Huawei are clear signs that the black cloud of US government restrictions against the Chinese manufacturer will dissipate as the American election campaign ends.

Even Asian mobile chip makers have expressed their optimism for the Financial Times, which could mean a survival for Kirin.



