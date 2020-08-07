US brakes TikTok: Trump signs order

Since entering the White House, Donald Trump has taken very protectionist measures for the United States. It has not only done it on a social level, but also on an economic level to the point of closing the door to foreign companies. In its sights is China and has now launched an executive order to ban the use of TikTok at its borders.

TikTok in the spotlight

During confinement, entertainment and communication apps have been the most used and some downloaded. Some have gone so far that they have grown exponentially based on challenges, dances and other content that could go viral. But let’s face it: who hasn’t downloaded TikTok? And if you have not done it, surely you know at least one or two people in your family who use it all the time.

However, although there are many users who have it installed on their terminals, the application is under great pressure from different governments. It all comes from its alleged leakage of data to the Chinese Government, something that the company has denied in resounding, providing a report where it informs of the countries that have done so and why.

Trump cuts to the chase

But Trump does not remain calm with this and has decided to cut his losses with an order that prohibits transactions with China. This greatly affects the short video app, which could see how its service is no longer distributed in the US But this would not be the only application affected by this measure, since WeChat would also cease its service with it.

In fact, the LA Times states that the latter would be the one on which this measure is focused. The reason is that it is a messaging app that works closely with the Chinese government. This collaboration focuses on free access to users’ personal data as well as their private messages. The latter is very important since it gives the power to even censor those messages at any time, a very intrusive practice regarding the privacy of users.



