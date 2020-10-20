US blames Google for illegal monopoly on online searches

The United States Department of Justice plans to accuse Google of maintaining an illegal monopoly on online ads and searches in a lawsuit that will open on Tuesday. According to agency officials, this will be the government’s most significant legal dispute against the market power of a technology company.

The agency claims that Gigante de Buscas has several exclusive commercial contracts that prevent competition. Among other arguments, the department claims that the company would have closed deals with cellphone manufacturers that use the Android operating system and also iOS to prioritize the search engine and hinder rivals from entering.

Impacts on innovation

This practice would have negatively affected competition and innovation in the country, according to the Department of Justice. However, the company has denied accusations related to antitrust violations for many years and must do so again.

The lawsuit comes two weeks after Democratic lawmakers from the House Judiciary Committee in the United States released a report on the technology giants, in which they accuse not only Google, but also giants like Amazon, Apple and Facebook of abusing their market power.

“A significant number of entities – encompassing large public corporations, small businesses and entrepreneurs – depend on Google for traffic and no alternative search engine serves as a substitute,” states the report.

Process can take years

It is possible that this legal dispute will last for years and trigger other antitrust lawsuits. To date, some 40 states and jurisdictions have conducted parallel investigations and are expected to enter the dispute.

A victory by the Justice Department could mean a restructuring of both large technology companies and the very structure of the internet, which had intense collaboration with Google.



