US begins mass vaccination against covid-19

In 145 health centers in the United States, the vaccination campaign against covid-19 began today, with the immunization of health professionals. The face of the campaign is that of Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Long Island Jewish Hospital, named as the first person to be vaccinated in American territory. The application took place live, on national television, with the presence of the governor of the state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, by video.

During the week, the government plans to distribute nearly three million doses, recommending that health professionals on the frontline of fighting the pandemic be the first to be immunized, followed by those working in long-term care institutions (from December 21 residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be vaccinated).

Moderna’s vaccine should also be registered for emergency use by the weekend. According to the American government, 20 million people should receive at least the first dose of approved vaccines.

Purchase without storage

The Pfizer vaccine has already started to be applied in the UK, and has been approved in Bahrain, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Singapore.

In Brazil, the immunizer made with RNA was practically discarded due to the announced lack of infrastructure to store gene vaccines (which demand temperatures of -70 ° C). Days later, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said he would sign a letter of intent to purchase 70 million doses of Pfizer vaccine.

According to him, it would be possible to start the immunization campaign in December or January, if the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approves the emergency use of the immunizer.

On Friday (11), the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski gave Pazuello 48 hours to present the dates of each stage of the vaccination plan against covid-19, also summoning the Advocacy- General of the Union (AGU) on the request.



